CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CONMED Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $14.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.18. 1,130,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,188. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $140.63.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

