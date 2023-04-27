CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

CONMED Trading Up 12.8 %

NYSE:CNMD traded up $14.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.67. 792,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $140.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CONMED by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Further Reading

