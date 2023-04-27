ConocoPhillips (COP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) recently:
- 4/21/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $142.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2023 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $143.00.
- 4/14/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $151.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/27/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $141.00.
- 3/16/2023 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $143.00.
- 2/27/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips
In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
