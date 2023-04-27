ConocoPhillips (COP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) recently:

4/21/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $142.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2023 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $143.00.

4/14/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $151.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $141.00.

3/16/2023 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $143.00.

2/27/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

