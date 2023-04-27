Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 57,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 95,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$153.52 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.41.

About Copper Fox Metals

(Get Rating)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.