CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 3,255 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 3.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $37,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in CME Group by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $183.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $228.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

