CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 5,211 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. CNA Financial accounts for 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.21% of CNA Financial worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,464,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

