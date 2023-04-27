Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.06% of Corning worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,363,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,562,000 after acquiring an additional 376,175 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,477. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

