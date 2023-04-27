Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-$0.59 EPS.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.22. 476,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,802. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 92,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Read More
