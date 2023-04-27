Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-$0.59 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.22. 476,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,802. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 92,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

