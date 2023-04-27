CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $603-608 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.25 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of CSGP traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.32%. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $320,866,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

