Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUZ. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

