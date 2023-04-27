Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 161.3% in April

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.