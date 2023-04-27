Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 161.3% in April

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.01.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
