Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

CRNX opened at $18.66 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 3,460.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,495,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,056,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,337,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,326,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

