CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 25,000 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.11. 938,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

