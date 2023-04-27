Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.17-11.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-14% yr/yr to $3.95-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion. Crocs also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.83-2.98 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $23.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.32. 10,504,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,608. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Crocs

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Crocs by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

