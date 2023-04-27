Cronos Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $105.15 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00060252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00039170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001205 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.