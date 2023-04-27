CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,296 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after acquiring an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $241,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.14 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

