CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.11 million.

CTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. CTS has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CTS by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CTS by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

