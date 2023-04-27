CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.03 million. CTS also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Trading Down 3.1 %

CTS traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 265,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,576. CTS has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $49.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CTS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

