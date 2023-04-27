CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. CubeSmart also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.71.
CubeSmart Price Performance
NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. 2,381,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,536. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of CubeSmart
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
