CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. CubeSmart also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.71.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. 2,381,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,536. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

