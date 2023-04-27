Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 9,000 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 125,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $77.11 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.