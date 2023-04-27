Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $648,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 165,765 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.