Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $984,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $65,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company's stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

