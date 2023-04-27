Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,940 shares of company stock worth $2,360,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

