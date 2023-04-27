Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 349,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $582.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.