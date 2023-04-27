CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

