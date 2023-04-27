Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 73.94% and a negative net margin of 94.59%. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 1,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,084. The company has a market cap of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSO. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Cytosorbents by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

