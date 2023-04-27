Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,751 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 758,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $8.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $385.15. 2,322,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.08. The stock has a market cap of $366.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $398.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

