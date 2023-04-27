Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after buying an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,610,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $486.92. 662,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $454.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

