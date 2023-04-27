Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $17.82 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.13. The company had a trading volume of 114,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

