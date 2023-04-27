Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $21.38 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Trading Down 8.7 %

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $14.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.68. 7,487,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.03). AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

