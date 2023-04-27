Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

