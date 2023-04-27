DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,337.50

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $933,203.19 and $1,337.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,914,530 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

