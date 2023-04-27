DeFiChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.99 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. DeFiChain has a market cap of $333.46 million and $4.99 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,011,038,781 coins and its circulating supply is 693,402,405 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

