DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $917.89 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00303039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

