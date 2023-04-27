DeltaFi Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 7% against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $16,027.84 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.