Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $380.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $345.57.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $337.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

