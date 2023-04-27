Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.10

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.10 and traded as high as $47.30. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 66,502 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

