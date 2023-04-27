Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.10

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.10 and traded as high as $47.30. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 66,502 shares traded.
DPSGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.
