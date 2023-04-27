dForce USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. dForce USD has a market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $1,227.37 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00302752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018783 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,029,014 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02676069 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,332.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

