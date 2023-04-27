DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

