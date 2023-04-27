Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 125,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,025 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

DLR stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.29. 1,275,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $152.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.