Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

DLR traded up $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,953. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $152.74.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 603,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,494,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 104,389 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,825,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

