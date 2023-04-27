Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.84% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 175,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,219. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

