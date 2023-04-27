Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 7.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 97,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,065,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $899.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.78 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 248.85% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CV Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

