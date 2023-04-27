Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.87. 6,280,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 28,249,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,589,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,037.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 194,496 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

