Donald (Don) Williams Purchases 100,000 Shares of ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Rating) insider Donald (Don) Williams bought 100,000 shares of ImpediMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($11,744.97).
Donald (Don) Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 30th, Donald (Don) Williams bought 100,000 shares of ImpediMed stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,382.55).
- On Thursday, March 16th, Donald (Don) Williams bought 100,000 shares of ImpediMed stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,800.00 ($3,892.62).
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Donald (Don) Williams acquired 100,000 shares of ImpediMed stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,000.00 ($4,026.85).
ImpediMed Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
ImpediMed Company Profile
ImpediMed Limited, a medical software technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema and fluid status monitoring of heart failure patients; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.
