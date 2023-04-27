DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72. 115,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 157,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.