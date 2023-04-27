DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72. 115,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 157,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 60,129 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $8,479,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

