DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

