Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatronics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 7,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatronics

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

Further Reading

