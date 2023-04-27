Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 94.9% in April

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. 2,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

