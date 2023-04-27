Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $553.21

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 553.21 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 564.49 ($7.05). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 560 ($6.99), with a volume of 24,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 553.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 560.84. The stock has a market cap of £159.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,166.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

In related news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.74), for a total value of £126,414 ($157,879.36). 43.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

